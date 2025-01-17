Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 20,238 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 350.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.39 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

