Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $36.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

