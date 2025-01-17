Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $14.85 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

