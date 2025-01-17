Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $71.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

