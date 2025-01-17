iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

