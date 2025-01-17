Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,194 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $267,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6,511.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

