Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.07%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,806 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

