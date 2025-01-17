Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

