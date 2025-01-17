Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $214.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

