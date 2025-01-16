180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

