Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

