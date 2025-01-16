Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. This represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.