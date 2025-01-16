Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

