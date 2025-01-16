Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $261.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.58 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

