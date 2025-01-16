Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.58 and a 52 week high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

