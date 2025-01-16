O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,270.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,204.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,224.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,158.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,283.96. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

