Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.