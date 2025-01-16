AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

