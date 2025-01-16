Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.