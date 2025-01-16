Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.