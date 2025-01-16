Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,004 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.