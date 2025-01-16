Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,527,871 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

