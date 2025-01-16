Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $150.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

