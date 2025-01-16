Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $252.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $710.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

