Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 448.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

