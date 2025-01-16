Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $878,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $185.32 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $192.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

