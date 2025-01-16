Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $195.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.