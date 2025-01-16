Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.30.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

