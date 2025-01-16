Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $208.75 Average PT from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE BLDR opened at $161.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.15. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

