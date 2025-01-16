AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $490,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

