AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 471 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Exelon by 37.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 206,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

EXC stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.