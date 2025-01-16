FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 194,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

