General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,541 shares of company stock worth $3,321,170. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

