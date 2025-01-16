The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.20, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

