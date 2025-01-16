Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) PT at $331.53

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.71.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $307.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.