Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

