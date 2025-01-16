The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $284.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

