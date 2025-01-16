Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 63 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,234,000 after buying an additional 1,472,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,339,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 28.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 273,460 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

