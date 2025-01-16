FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 727.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 310,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock worth $416,889,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

