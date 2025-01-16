Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $101.25

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

