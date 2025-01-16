FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 103,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.