Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 2,574 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $185.32 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

