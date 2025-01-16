Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.