Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 91,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,005,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $932,653,000 after buying an additional 287,264 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 24,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,265,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 31,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

