Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 171,368 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -229.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

