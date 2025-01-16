RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

