Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $130.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.16. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

