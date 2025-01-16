Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $233.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

