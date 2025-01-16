Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

