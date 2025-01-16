Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

